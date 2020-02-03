Trump congratulates wrong state for Super Bowl win

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump made a geographical mistake on Super Bowl Sunday. Within minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the big game, Trump sent a tweet congratulating the “State of Kansas,” but Kansas City is in Missouri.

The tweet, which was deleted about 10 minutes after it was sent out, read “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump tweeted. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

There is a Kansas City in Kansas, but the Chiefs are not from there.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

The president deleted the original tweet and sent another one with the correct state, Missouri.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s most valuable player.