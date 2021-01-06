Trump car parade planned in Las Vegas Wednesday morning as Congress counts Electoral College votes

WATCH THE PARADE AT 9AM:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Congress meets in a joint session Wednesday to formally count the votes of the Electoral College and name Joe Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump supporters in Las Vegas will be holding a car parade.

Organizers plan to leave the Ahern Hotel at 9 a.m., drive down the Las Vegas Strip, and end at the Federal Courthouse at 10 a.m. “Stop the Election Steal” organizers say cars can begin lining up at Ahern Hotel, located at 300 West Sahara Avenue, at 7 a.m.

The parade will end at the federal courthouse, where a suspicious package, determined not to be an explosive, was found near there this morning. The courthouse is located at 333 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

This car parade will be taking place as hundreds of President Trump’s supporters gather in the nation’s capital again ahead of Congress’ vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory, which the president continues to dispute.

Trump’s supporters have been rallying this week to bolster the president’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud.

Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two rejected by the Supreme Court.

Congress is set to meet at 10 a.m. PST to tally the votes already submitted by the states.

NewsNation contributed to this report.