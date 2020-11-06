Trump campaign drops Nevada election lawsuit after reaching agreement to add more observers

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans have dropped a lawsuit filed against Clark County last week to stop the counting of mail-in ballots.

The Trump campaign agreed to drop the lawsuit after reaching an agreement with Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria that additional observers would be allowed to oversee the ballot counting process.

Observers have been allowed to witness the process all along but the Trump campaign wanted additional access.

Nevada Republicans currently have another lawsuit in federal court that was filed Thursday night claiming voter fraud and also requesting more oversight of ballot counting.