Trump campaign drops Nevada election lawsuit after reaching agreement to add more observers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans have dropped a lawsuit filed against Clark County last week to stop the counting of mail-in ballots.
The Trump campaign agreed to drop the lawsuit after reaching an agreement with Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria that additional observers would be allowed to oversee the ballot counting process.
Observers have been allowed to witness the process all along but the Trump campaign wanted additional access.
Nevada Republicans currently have another lawsuit in federal court that was filed Thursday night claiming voter fraud and also requesting more oversight of ballot counting.