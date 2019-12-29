Trump cameo cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ by Canadian network

(CNN) — Movie scenes get cut for all sorts of reasons, but some are arguing this move was political. President Donald Trump had a seven-second cameo in the holiday classic, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” The scene he was in was cut from the movie by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Video Courtesy: Twentieth Century Fox

Trump appeared to joke on Twitter that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was behind the change. He also joked the movie will never be the same without him in it.

CBC is setting the record straight and says the scene was cut in 2014, before Trump announced his run for president. CBC also says other scenes like “Kevin going swimming” and “the turtle dove exchange” were also edited out.

The network says the reason for cutting these scenes was due to time.

Trudeau’s office did not comment.