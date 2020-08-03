Trump calls Nevada’s vote on mail-in election an ‘Illegal late night coup’

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is lashing out on Twitter against Nevada lawmakers and Governor Steve Sisolak after a voter rights bill passed during the special session over the weekend.

Trump said the bill is a move to “steal” the state away from the Republicans in the November election.

The bill would allow for a mail-in ballots to be sent to all active voters and is expected to be signed into law Monday.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

A tweet from Trump on Sunday said there should be litigation against Nevada and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto responded on her Twitter account.