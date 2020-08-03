Trump calls Nevada’s vote on mail-in election an ‘Illegal late night coup’

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is lashing out on Twitter against Nevada lawmakers and Governor Steve Sisolak after a voter rights bill passed during the special session over the weekend.

Trump said the bill is a move to “steal” the state away from the Republicans in the November election.

The bill would allow for a mail-in ballots to be sent to all active voters and is expected to be signed into law Monday.

A tweet from Trump on Sunday said there should be litigation against Nevada and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto responded on her Twitter account.

