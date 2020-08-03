Trump calls Nevada’s vote on mail-in election an ‘Illegal late night coup’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump is lashing out on Twitter against Nevada lawmakers and Governor Steve Sisolak after a voter rights bill passed during the special session over the weekend.
Trump said the bill is a move to “steal” the state away from the Republicans in the November election.
The bill would allow for a mail-in ballots to be sent to all active voters and is expected to be signed into law Monday.
A tweet from Trump on Sunday said there should be litigation against Nevada and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto responded on her Twitter account.