Trump administration says veteran homelessness continues downward trend

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump administration announced veteran homelessness continues to decline during a press conference in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report revealed the number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in 2019 decreased 2.1 percent, and nearly 800 additional veterans have a roof over their heads now.

According to the report, there are 418 sheltered veterans and 139 unsheltered veterans. In Nevada as a whole, there are a total of 509 sheltered veterans and 165 unsheltered veterans.

HUD Pacific tweeted the number of homeless veterans in Nevada has declined by 6.8 percent since 2018 and by 20.8 percent since 2016.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and now it’s our duty to make certain they have a home to call their own,” said Secretary Carson. “We’ve made great progress in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure our heroes have access to affordable housing.”

In January 2019, the nationwide “Point-in-Time” initiative found 37,085 veterans experienced homelessness, with 22,740 found in sheltered settings and 14,345 found in areas not meant for living. This number was down from 37,878 in January 2018.

HUD credits it’s collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, HUD-VA Supportive Housing Program, for helping bring these numbers down. According to a press release, this program helped 11,000 veterans find permanent housing and support services. Additional resources the two entities provide are health care, housing solutions, job training or education.

For more information on the VA’s homeless programs, please visit its website. For additional information on HUD’s program, click here.