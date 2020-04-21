Trump Administration is supporting Nevada during the COVID-19 pandemic, a White House official says

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo the White House is seen in Washington. The coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s crashing economy are scrambling the themes both political parties thought would carry them to victory in this November’s elections. Gone, at least for now, are the hopes of President Donald Trump and Re(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump Administration is making its efforts to support the people of Nevada against COVID-19 very clear.

“We have the best doctors, the best military leaders, and the best logistics professionals anywhere in the world,” President Donald J. Trump said. “And we’re orchestrating a massive Federal response unlike anything our country has ever seen.”

On March 13, Pres. Trump declared a national emergency concerning the new coronavirus. The emergency declaration authorized direct Federal assistance, temporary facilities, commodities, equipment, and emergency operation costs for all states, including Nevada, pursuant to section 501(b) of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Response and recovery efforts are locally executed, state-managed, and Federally supported.

Below is a partial overview of Federal assistance provided to the State of Nevada and the people of Nevada to combat Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Implementation of the CARES Act is ongoing, and it will also bring additional support to Nevada. President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have appreciated the strong State-Federal partnership with Governor Steve Sisolak.

On April 7, President Trump directed FEMA to fund 100% of the emergency assistance activities provided by Nevada National Guard personnel in Title 32 duty status, per Governor Sisolak’s request.

The Trump Administration is also coordinating Project Air Bridge, a coordinated public-private partnership designed to expedite the movement of critical supplies from other countries to the United States. The below table shows recently delivered supplies to Nevada entities, including Project Air Bridge efforts to bolster private sector supply chains.

In addition to the Project Air Bridge efforts, as of April 20, FEMA delivered 150 ventilators, 112 K N-95 masks, 267 K surgical masks, 45 K medical gowns, 1,863 coveralls, 55 K face shields, and 253 K gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile to Nevada.

As of April 15, FEMA obligated $43.7 M for Nevada to respond to COVID-19 and will continue to obligate additional dollars per validated state requests.