Trump administration again postpones hearings for migrants waiting in Mexico

(CNN) — President Trump is again postponing hearings for migrants in Mexico who are waiting for U.S. court dates, according to a Sunday statement from the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice.

Officials will reschedule Migrant Protection Protocols Program hearings scheduled through June 19.

The administration’s Remain-in-Mexico policy requires migrants, many from Central America, to wait in Mexico for the duration of their immigration hearings.

It has resulted in the creation of makeshift camps where hundreds of migrants have waited for weeks and months in squalid, dangerous conditions.

The Trump administration’s first postponement of hearings in March was as a result of the coronavirus.