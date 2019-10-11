Truly ‘man’s best friend’: Study shows owning a dog can help you live longer

06 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Friedrichshafen: Father and son walk with their dog along the promenade on the shore of Lake Constance. Photo: Thomas Warnack/dpa (Photo by Thomas Warnack/picture alliance via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dog lovers: We can be a bit much sometimes because most dog owners are obsessed with their pets. But after reading a new report by the American Heart Association, there’s a good reason why. Those fur babies pretty much help keep their human owners alive.

The new report revealed how having a dog can improve longevity. The study that reflected 2013 findings that dog ownership is “probably associated” with decreased cardiovascular disease risk also encompasses about 70 years of research surrounding the health benefits of dog ownership.

The decrease in risk is most like due to the fact that dog owners engage in more physical activity when they take their dogs for walks. Not to mention the fact that dogs make most people happy.