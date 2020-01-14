True Food Kitchen to hold job fair ahead of Feb. 12 opening at Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — True Food Kitchen, the restaurant and bar that has pioneered health-driven dining, will open its first restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Feb. 12. It will be housed at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

“As the first-ever health-focused concept on the Las Vegas Strip, we’re excited to become an ‘oasis in the desert,’ giving guests the opportunity to eat better and feel better in a town known for its indulgent offerings,” says Christine Barone, CEO, True Food Kitchen. “The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is a world-renowned destination that will enable us to bring our seasonal fare to Las Vegas residents and tourists traveling from all around the world to experience this incredible shopping center.”

Ahead of the opening on Feb. 12, True Kitchen will host a job fair to fill the following positions:

Servers

Hosts/hostesses

Prep cooks

Pastry cooks

Line cooks

Wok cooks

Back servers

Dishwashers

Pizza cooks

Bartenders

The restaurant offers paid employee training, competitive benefits, and opportunity for advancement. The job fair is currently taking place now through Jan. 25 on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go here.

With 11,314 square feet of dining space, the new location will include an indoor patio and lively dining room, two themed private dining rooms, and an open kitchen designed to bring guests closer to the restaurant’s culinary craft. The new space will showcase elevated décor that will blend elements True Food Kitchen guests know and love with unique touches exclusive to Las Vegas.

The diverse menu will celebrate a variety and cater to every food preference with an assortment of delicious vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Feb. 12 also marks the debut of the brand’s first-ever True Bar, the standalone scratch-bar concept featuring freshly pressed juices, organic teas and natural refreshers, such as the Honeydew Cooler, the Hangover Rx, and Kale Aid, as well as a seasonal lineup of handcrafted cocktails, wine, and beer.

Co-founded by integrative medicine expert Dr. Andrew Weil, True Food Kitchen’s seasonal menu is rooted in the principles of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid – emphasizing wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient.

True Food Kitchen at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will be open at the following times: