Trucking industry dealing with shortage of drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s estimated there is a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers in the United States, according to the Nevada Trucking Association. One of the major issues is keeping drivers. Due to the demands of the job, the turnover can be high.

In addition, the nation’s supply chain is still struggling to keep up with the demand.

To address the shortage, federal officials are considering allowing a limited number of drivers under the age of 21 to drive commercial vehicles across state lines.

The Department of Transportation is also providing funding for states to improve the commercial driving license process.

“Trucking moves over 72% of all freight. Here in Nevada, that number is 95.3%. We don’t have a Mississippi River. we don’t have an extensive rail or pipeline network. So, as they use to say, if you got it, a truck brought it,” said CEO Paul Enos, Nevada Trucking Association.

The trucking industry touches all economic sectors from mining to manufacturing.