Trucker dies following rollover crash on US 95 near Indian Springs

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — One person is dead following a rollover crash in northwest Clark County.

It happened north of Mile Marker 112 on US 95 just after 10 a.m. That is just south of Indian Springs.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a white semi truck was traveling northbound and, for unknown reasons, left the roadway. The semi then continued into a desert area where it overturned onto its right side.

The driver — later identified as 65-year-old Terry Bailey from Portland, Tennessee — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This is the 18th fatality on the roads within NHP – Southern Command’s jurisdiction for 2021.