LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Fire crews were on a scene of a truck fire westbound of Interstate 215 Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m for a fire on the freeway near Las Vegas Boulevard and I-215.

There were some lane closures but all lanes have since reopened.

No injuries were reported.