LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to AAA, Nevadans are paying an average of $5.23 per gallon, about 10 cents higher than last week.

Drivers using diesel especially can’t catch a break. According to AAA, those drivers are paying a record-high of $5.53 per gallon. A month ago, that number was $5.29.

A year ago today, Diesel was $3.45. Some truck drivers are doing what they can to stay afloat.

“It has its ups and downs, but when gas prices hit, it slowed my business down,” said owner/operator Sedrick Johnson.

He said the high diesel prices are a big factor for the work that he gets.

“I have to see how far I need to go and what kind of loads I pick up, if it’s heavy or light, and go from there,” he said. “I spend about between $750 to $800 just one way.”

Those numbers are compared to filling up his tank in California or Arizona. He completes an average of three trips per week and barely breaks even, although he has found ways to save.

“Pilot gives us 15 to 20 cents off per gallon which is great, and I try to stay as local as I can, not go too far,” he said.

As gas prices, including diesel, continue to go up, consumers are forced to pay the difference for goods transported in trucks, trains, or ships.

Johnson said he’s trying to survive after taking a leap of faith during the pandemic to become his own boss.

“With me being an owner/operator, everything is coming out of my own pocket,” he continued. “It’s $5 plus, in California it’s $6 plus. Owner/operators like me are really feeling it.”

Johnson noted another punch will be the increase in gas prices for the summer.