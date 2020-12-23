Truck driver set for Thursday court appearance on DUI charges in cyclists’ deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jordan Barson, the truck driver charged in the deaths of five bicyclists on Dec. 10, has been moved to the Clark County Detention Center prior to a court hearing.

Barson, 45, had been in custody in Mohave County, Arizona, since his arrest on DUI charges following the crash.

Barson is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to jail records.

Toxicology reports showed methamphetamine in Barson’s system. He faces five counts of DUI resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that Barson fell asleep and had a significant amount of methamphetamine in his system when he veered into the cyclists on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City.