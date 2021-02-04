Truck driver accused of killing 5 bicyclists appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The truck driver accused of running into a group of bicyclists — killing five of them — appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday morning.

Jordan Barson, 45, who is being held without bail is accused of being high on methamphetamine at the time of the crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight on Dec. 10.

His appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court was brief and the judge set his next court date in another month.

Barson is facing five counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and seven counts of reckless driving.