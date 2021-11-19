Truck crashes into North Las Vegas Dotty’s, driver arrested for DUI

Truck crashes into Dotty’s at Las Vegas Blvd. and Carey Avenue on Nov. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: North Las Vegas Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is facing DUI charges after crashing a pickup truck into a Dotty’s casino in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

  • Truck crashes into Dotty’s at Las Vegas Blvd. and Carey Avenue on Nov. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: North Las Vegas Police)
  • Truck crashes into Dotty’s at 2500 N. Las Vegas Blvd., near Carey Avenue on Nov. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: North Las Vegas Police)

According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at the Dotty’s on Las Vegas Boulevard near Carey Avenue.

The driver, 44-year-old David Holmes, was arrested at the scene. Police said he is facing charges of DUI, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to maintain a lane.

David Holmes booking photograph.

No one was injured in the crash.

