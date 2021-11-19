Truck crashes into North Las Vegas Dotty’s, driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is facing DUI charges after crashing a pickup truck into a Dotty’s casino in North Las Vegas Friday morning.
According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at the Dotty’s on Las Vegas Boulevard near Carey Avenue.
The driver, 44-year-old David Holmes, was arrested at the scene. Police said he is facing charges of DUI, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to maintain a lane.
No one was injured in the crash.