LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A truck hit a power pole and crashed into a building on Industrial Road near The STRAT Friday morning.

The crash happened near Boston Avenue and caused a power outage impacting around 1,000 customers. The building is next to a garage used by limousines and taxis.

Truck crashes into building on Industrial Road. (KLAS)

Truck crashes into building on Industrial Road. (KLAS)

Truck crashes into building on Industrial Road. (KLAS)

Truck crashes into building on Industrial Road. (KLAS)





NV Energy expects the power to be restored in the area around 10:30 a.m.