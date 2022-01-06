Truck crash blocks NB I-15 access ramp south of the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large truck crash on an access ramp to I-15 near Town Square is tying up traffic.

The scene from the traffic camera in this area shows debris scattered across the ramp, blocking all lanes. State police say the tractor trailer was hauling lumber which is now blocking multiple lanes.

This is the ramp from westbound I-215 turning to northbound I-15.

Police have not release details about any injuries or what led to this crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.