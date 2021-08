LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The westbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue, just west of Decatur Road, reopened around 7:30 a.m. after being closed for a few hours due to a crash involving a SUV and a bicyclist.

#FASTALERT 5:37 AM, Aug 05 2021

Crash Tropicana Ave WB After Decatur Blvd

All lanes blocked

Expect delays

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 5, 2021

No other details have been released on the crash.