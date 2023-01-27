LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the Tropicana Avenue overpass reopens on Monday, lanes will be redrawn into a “diverging diamond” that is expected to handle traffic better during ongoing construction.

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) spokesman Justin Hopkins confirmed Friday that drivers should expect the change Monday. It will be similar to other divergent diamonds in the region.

An example of a divergent diamond. (NDOT)

Traffic will be down to two lanes in each direction when Tropicana reopens on Monday at 5 a.m.

Work on rerouting lanes is already progressing, as shown in these 8 News Now photos taken early Friday morning:

Rerouted lanes on the Tropicana Avenue bridge on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

New lane striping on the Tropicana Avenue bridge on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

At a diverging diamond, traffic is briefly routed to the opposite side of the road, allowing cars to turn left onto freeway on-ramps without stopping or crossing traffic. Among the places that already have such configurations:

The interchange at Horizon Drive and Interstate 11 in Henderson

The lanes beneath U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon Road in the northwest valley

The lanes beneath Interstate 15 at U.S. 93 just northeast of Las Vegas

The interchange at Interstate 11 and Horizon Drive in Henderson is an example of a “diverging diamond” traffic pattern. (Google Earth image)

“When the Tropicana Avenue overpass reopens Monday it will be at reduced capacity and in a temporary diverging diamond formation,” Hopkins said. “We believe a diverging diamond interchange will help with efficiency and safety during the time of reduced capacity on Tropicana.”

The most disruptive phase of the “Dropicana” project begins Friday night (Jan. 27, 2023) when I-15 closes through the weekend at 10 p.m. while crews demolish part of the Tropicana bridge over the freeway. See more details on the closures here.