UPDATE: Suspect in custody after barricade situation near Tropicana, Valley View

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have taken a suspect into custody without incident after a barricade situation in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Traffic had been shut down on Tropicana between Valley View and Procyon Avenue while police worked at the scene. A tweet by the RTC of Southern Nevada indicates westbound Tropicana has been reopened.

#FASTALERT 1:15 PM, Jul 16 2021

Update – Tropicana Ave WB At Wynn Rd

All lanes open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 16, 2021

Officers arrived on the scene just after 10:30 a.m. after a call that a male had entered an apartment “without permission from the owners.”

Residents asked him to leave, but he refused. Arriving officers asked the suspect to open the door and leave the apartment but the suspect has refused to exit.

This is an ongoing investigation.