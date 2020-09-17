Tropicana reopens after 6-month closure due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of people gathered at the front doors as an iconic Las Vegas casino and hotel reopened on Thursday.

Tropicana Las Vegas welcomed guests back to the property for the first time since it closed amid the coronavirus pandemic six months ago.

People who waited for the opening at the property said they were excited to see the 63-year-old resort back in businessx.

While most of the major resort properties opened on June 4, others were more slow to reopen. The Tropicana had initially intended to reopen on September 1 but pushed that back until today.

Like other resorts, there are new protocols in place for distancing and sanitation.

The hotel, spa, new sports book and pool will be open for guests but live music is on hold and the gaming floor is limited to 50-percent capacity.

Tropicana management said it is phasing employees back in based on revenue and hotel bookings.