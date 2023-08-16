LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced a temporary overnight closure for Tropicana over I-15.

Beginning 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the closure will be in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. The ramps from northbound I-15 to Tropicana Avenue and from Tropicana Avenue to southbound I-15 will also be closed during that time.

During this period, utility crews will move overhead cables that stretch across Tropicana Avenue on the east side of the Dean Martin and Tropicana intersection.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For

the latest state highway conditions, visit the NDOT website or call 511 before driving.