Tropicana Las Vegas unveils ‘Holiday in Paradise’ display to spread cheer through Jan. 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Tropicana Las Vegas resort is ushering in the 2020 holiday season by offering an outdoor “Holiday in Paradise” experience in the Tropicana Plaza. The display will fill the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and is free for all ages to enjoy.

The “Holiday in Paradise” display is expected to warm the hearts of visitors, locals, and Las Vegas Strip employees in need of some holiday cheer, showcasing a festival of lights now through Sunday, Jan. 3.

Guests will step foot through a lighted archway welcoming them to a 20-foot Christmas Tree flanked by large lighted gift boxes and surrounded by a tropical forest of 25 palm trees and Christmas trees, all adorned with lights.

The 10-foot tall live poinsettia photo wall is Instagram-worthy for family photos.

Holiday music will play throughout the plaza and on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 3 p.m.

The iconic hotel will also offer a holiday pop-up bar inside the outdoor Tropicana kiosk serving winter-themed and traditional cocktails, beers, as well as hot cocoa.

“We wanted to celebrate the holidays as safely as possible and provide a much-needed free outdoor holiday experience people of all ages can enjoy,” said Mike Thoma, Assistant General Manager of Tropicana Las Vegas.

The display showcases more than 25,000 lights in a lighted tropical garden that includes:

25 trees surrounding a 20-foot Christmas tree

A 10-foot poinsettia photo wall

Donation drive area for Three Square

Holiday-themed outdoor bar on Fridays and Saturdays

Winter promotions such as free cocoa weekends

“While the holiday season may be uniquely different this year for all of us, the ability to safely visit our over the top Holiday in Paradise full of lights, cheer and decorations is here to usher in hope and happiness for everyone,” added Thoma.

Las Vegas visitors and locals can also expect a rotating calendar of holiday-themed weekend events as a part of Holiday in Paradise such as entertainment from a selection of Vegas entertainers, donation drives supporting Three Square, and special promotions guests can activate for dining, casino promotions and other activities during Tropicana’s holiday event.