Tropicana Las Vegas to reopen Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Tropicana Las Vegas has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, September 1 at 10 a.m.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the resort said “we’ve been anxiously awaiting the day we can welcome you back and have been making preparations to ensure your stay will be as safe and comfortable as possible.”

Tropicana says it has worked with the state and Gaming Control Board to implement Phase II reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions.

Restaurants that will be open to guests include Robert Irvine’s Public House, Red Lotus, Bacio, Oakville, Starbucks and the Food Court.

The Tropicana noted in a statement on its website that live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will not be allowed at this time, per state guidelines.

There will also be no large drawings, tournaments or special events at the Las Vegas Strip property.

The Tropicana is currently taking hotel reservations.

To learn more about the resort’s reopening, click HERE.