UPDATE: Tropicana begins laying off 828 employees; layoffs coming at 2 Paris restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Tropicana Las Vegas has given notice to 828 employees that they are being laid off beginning Thursday, October 15.

And layoffs at two Paris Las Vegas restaurants are coming soon as notices have been filed with the state. Mon Ami Gabi intends to lay off 96 employees, and the Eiffel Tower Restaurant will lay off 53 employees. Both moves are scheduled to happen on Dec. 16, and they layoffs will be permanent. They restaurants are not permanently closing.

A letter to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation states the Tropicana, which had already notified the state of 661 layoffs, is adding another 167 layoffs to that number.

“These layoffs at Tropicana Las Vegas, Inc. are the unfortunate result of COVID-19 related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control. The impact on our business was not reasonably foreseeable until now.” Tropicana Las Vegas letter to DETR

The letter, written by Mike Thoma, assistant general manager, also says the layoffs are permanent but the facility will remain open.