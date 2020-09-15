Tropicana announces reopening date

An exterior view shows the shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropicana Las Vegas will reopen on to the public on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to the company’s website. The property originally planned to reopen Sept. 1 but pushed back those plans.

The resort property closed in mid-March when a state directive ordered all Nevada gaming properties closed. While some properties reopened starting June 4, others have waited.

“We are very excited about the planned reopening Tropicana Las Vegas, which will be on September 17. While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” said Mike Thoma, assistant General Manager, in a statement.

He added the company has worked closely with the Gaming Control Board as well as health officials to follow all protocols and new safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Tropicana is following the following social distancing guidelines:

We will limit capacity on our gaming floor to no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy.

The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

Gaming machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.

Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended per state guidelines.

There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

Restaurant offerings will include Starbucks and a limited menu from Trop & Go.

Valet will be closed at this time.

The spa (limited offerings) and the pool will be open.

We are currently taking hotel reservations and our call center is open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. PDT daily

The following health and safety guidelines are being followed:

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo temperature checks prior to their shift.

Based on the mandate by Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak, and in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Tropicana Las Vegas will be requiring all persons in public areas to wear a mask covering the face and nose. Patrons may remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification. Guests not adhering to these requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard, they will be asked to leave the property.

Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

Sanitizer stations are installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the property.

The Tropicana is Penn National Gaming Inc.’s sole Las Vegas Strip property.