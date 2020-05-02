Tropical Smoothie to give away 1 million smoothies to customers

(CNN) — One million Americans will get the chance to get a free smoothie, thanks to Tropical Smoothie Cafe‘s giveaway.

The smoothie chain says it wants to give its guests a “refreshing, momentary escape” during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Once it hits the goals of giving away one million smoothies, the company plans to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund.

Last month, the chain delivered nearly 200,000 free smoothies to first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.

Other fast food chains such as Wendy’s and Taco Bell have also given away free food during the coronavirus pandemic.