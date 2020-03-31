Tropical Smoothie offering free smoothies to health care workers, first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering 100,000 free smoothies to health care workers and first responders nationwide as a way to show gratitude for their service.

According to the company, they have donated around 35,000 smoothies as of Tuesday morning. If you would like to get free smoothies for your team, just contact a local franchise and they will arrange the donation.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can.”