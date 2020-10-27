Tropical Parkway access to area east of I-15 to close Wednesday night until Nov. 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropical Parkway access to industrial areas east of Interstate 15 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday and running through Nov. 27, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Motorists can access the area via Range Road, or from the south on Sloan Lane via Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The closure is needed for preliminary work on a flyover ramp that will go from I-15 northbound to the westbound 215 Beltway — part of a $100 million project at the site.

The I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project broke ground earlier this year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.