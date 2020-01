HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Traffic is backed up on the 215 after a deadly crash. It happened on the Valle Verde eastbound on-ramp.

Police say a woman lost control of her vehicle, which led to a rollover. She was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 215 is currently down to one lane. There’s no word on when the entire roadway will reopen.

