LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trooper with Nevada State Police made a daring rescue on a Las Vegas Freeway ramp to save a kitten last week.

The kitten was trapped on U.S. 95 near downtown when NSP received calls from concerned citizens. Trooper Estrada quickly responded, according to a post on NSP’s Twitter feed.

The terrified kitten cowered against the freeway wall and then tried to run but Trooper Estrada was able to safely catch the youngster. The kitten dubbed “Trooper Kitty” was adopted by a local family.