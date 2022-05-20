LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of National Police Week, Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was among many law enforcement and first responders honored in the nation’s capital.

Trooper May was killed in the line of duty on July 27, 2021, when a suspect took officers and troopers on a high-speed pursuit across the Las Vegas valley.

At the time of the incident, Trooper May was deploying stop sticks on the freeway when the suspect drove directly into him.

The suspect then drove for another mile and a half with Trooper May trapped inside the vehicle before troopers were able to end the pursuit by shooting and killing the suspect.

Trooper May was taken to a trauma facility but did not survive his injuries.

During the memorial event in Washington D.C. this week, May’s family attended the event surrounded by his fellow NSP troopers.

Nevada State Police honor guard and Trooper May’s Family at the Memorial in DC (Nevada State Police)

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund helped put together the event.

On May 12, three Metro Police Department members were also honored in Washington D.C. for their selfless actions in the deadly pursuit involving Trooper May.