Trooper May to be laid to rest today; funeral procession, burial details

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May will be laid to rest on Thursday after he was killed in the line of duty.

He died last week after he was hit by a carjacking suspect on July 27 during a chaotic police chase on the I-15 freeway. A portion of May’s funeral procession will be on I-15 south where May spent his final moments.

The 46-year-old trooper was married and the father of two young children. He was a 13 year veteran with NHP. His wife, Joanna, said “he loved his job and he loved being a state trooper.”

According to May’s obituary,”Micah was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He put a smile on anyone’s face that met him.” He also leaves behind a mother, father, and two brothers.

His funeral procession will begin around 9:30 a.m. when it leaves Palm Mortuary on North Main Street in downtown Las Vegas. There will be temporary road closures along the procession route.

FUNERAL PROCESSION ROUTE:

South on Main

West on Washington

South onto I-15

Exit East on Spring Mountain

South on Las Vegas Blvd.

East on I-215

North on US-95

Exit East Russell

Ends at Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, NV.

The funeral service for Trooper May begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to last until 1 p.m. There will be a second procession immediately following the funeral to Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery where Trooper May will be laid to rest around 2 p.m.

