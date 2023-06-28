LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a triple homicide suspect faced a Clark County judge for the first time Wednesday, a report from a decade ago reveals his family seemingly admitted he battles medical complications.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is accused of killing three people and injuring one other at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex off Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Metro Police said he was detained Tuesday morning after a call reporting a man was bleeding from his head inside the complex.

Photo of Spencer McDonald provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police revealed two of the four victims are maintenance workers of the complex who were performing a welfare check on his unit. Only one survived, who is in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday.

The other two deceased victims were found inside the unit after McDonald’s arrest. Police are unclear on how long they were dead before they were found.

An article from The Washington Post profiled a family, with a son named Spencer, who was battling his schizophrenia diagnosis in 2013. Photos from that article match the face of McDonald’s court appearance Wednesday morning, along with his corresponding age.

HOUSTON, TX—APRIL 25: Naomi Haskell poses for a portrait with her son, Spencer, 19, at her home in suburban Houston, Texas, on Thursday, April 25, 2013. Since he was diagnosed with a type of schizophrenia two years ago, her focus has been on keeping him well. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The article reports that he once “swallowed three bottles of Benadryl in a suicide attempt”, “is not well enough to drive” and “takes medication to keep his illness in check” while also undergoing “electroconvulsive therapy.” Naomi Haskell, reported in the article as his mother, said he once checked himself into a psychiatric hospital as his brain felt like it was “under a hair dryer” and he felt “unsafe.”

The Washington Post, additionally, reported his grandmother moved in with him after his diagnosis two years prior to the 2013 article. She was then listed at 70 years old. 10 years later, Metro Police described the female victim found dead inside the Spring Valley apartment as 80 years old.

As the yellow caution tape came down around the apartment building Wednesday, Victor Arce, who lives directly across from the unit police were heavily investigating Tuesday, says he frequently saw McDonald walking around the complex, mostly in the early hours of the morning when he returned home from work.

“He never talked to nobody. He would just walk and—I mean, when you saw him, he never would do contact with the eyes. He just, all the time, would walk like this,” Arce said outside his unit Wednesday morning, motioning his head towards the floor. “He looked like he was not okay.”

As of Wednesday, police have not confirmed the specific weapon used as part of the maintenance workers’ deaths, besides stating they arrested him with “a mace or sledgehammer type of object.” Management for the Rancho De Montana Apartment Complex has also not returned 8 News Now’s multiple calls for comment about why the two workers were sent to perform the welfare check, rather than the police.

Spencer McDonald. Source: KLAS

McDonald faces three counts of open murder and one charge of attempted murder. He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center until his next court appearance on Monday.