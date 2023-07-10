LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A potentially dangerous heat wave will bring triple-digit temperatures to southern Nevada. While that isn’t unusual for this time of year, the Las Vegas valley is coming out of a milder-than-usual spring.

It was the coolest June since 1998 and didn’t hit the first 100-degree day of the year until June 30, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas valley will go from Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17, but in the preceding days, the valley will be heating up with little relief because temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s during the overnight hours.

The heat wave will impact the western U.S. The areas in purple will be under extreme heat with little or no overnight relief. (Credit: National Weather Service/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The National Weather Service has released the following Las Vegas forecast for the week:

106 Monday, July 10

108 Tuesday, July 11

107 Wednesday, July 12

109 Thursday, July 13

111 Friday, July 14

114 Saturday, July 15

115 Sunday, July 16

The National Weather Service said people are at risk for heat-related illnesses, especially those who work outdoors or are near water. The excessive heat warning will be in effect for Lake Mead National Recreation Area and along the Colorado River starting Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. That area could see 119 degrees by Sunday, July 16.

Tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of fluids such as water or drinks with electrolytes and avoid alcohol or caffeine.

Stay in air-conditioned areas and avoid the sun.

Try to accomplish outdoor activities/work in the morning rather than later in the day. Take breaks in cool, shaded areas.

Wear lightweight or loose-fitting clothing.

Signs of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, cool pale skin, muscle cramps, extreme weakness or fatigue, nausea and/or vomiting, dizziness, increasing body temperature, fainting, and a fast pulse.

Heat stroke can be deadly and immediate medical attention is needed.

People and animals should never be locked in a vehicle, even for a few minutes. If a child or pet is unattended in a parked car, police urge you to call 911.

In addition to laws against leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, there are also local animal cruelty laws that state an animal must have ample shade and access to cool water if left outside but if there is any kind of heat advisory, owners must provide a way to protect the animal by using a misting system, swamp cooler or air conditioning.

You can read more about these laws and other tips for surviving the heat safely at this link.