Triple-A names Las Vegas Ballpark host of 2020 national championship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sin City and the Las Vegas Aviators are the talk of Minor League Baseball after a major announcement revealed big happenings on the horizon for Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Pacific Coast and International leagues announced the ballpark will host the 2020 National Championship game on September 20 during a press conference Monday. The game’s title sponsor is Ephesus Sports Lighting.

The announcement comes after the ballpark boasted record-setting attendance during the 2019 season.

“This ballpark has exceeded expectations, if that’s possible … Las Vegas is back in the game, as Don Logan likes to remind me,” said MiLB president Pat O’Conner during the conference. “We’re very happy to be part of what’s happening here on a regular basis, and we look forward to coming back next year on September 22 for the national championship game.”

International League president Randy Mobley later added to O’Conner’s praise, saying, “You can’t help but come to Las Vegas and be reminded of the slogan, ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. This is resonating everywhere I go throughout the Pacific Coast league. I’ve talked to mangers, coaches, players and fans who have come here, and this is place is resonating. Everyone is talking about Las Vegas Ballpark and what has happened to baseball in Southern Nevada.”

While this is a tremendous honor, it’s not the first time Las Vegas has hosted a Triple-A event. From 1998 to 2000, Cashman Field was home to the then best-of-five Triple-A World Series.