Trio indicted following Thanksgiving Day 2020 drive-by shootings, each faces 50+ charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on more than 50 criminal charges each.

Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are charged with dozens of crimes stemming from a mass shooting that spanned Nevada and Arizona on November 26, 2020.

On that day, 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Junior was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven in Henderson. Police say at least 10 victims in Nevada, including Mendiola, were shot or shot at during the day.

Following the shootings in Nevada, the trio continued into Arizona where they were later arrested by law enforcement.

They face the following charges, among others:

Act of Terrorism

Murder with use of a Deadly Weapon Committed with Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism

Assist, Solicit or Conspire to Commit an Act of Terrorism

Attempt Murder with use of a Deadly Weapon Committed with Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Discharging a Firearm at or into an Occupied Vehicle with the Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism

Discharging a Firearm at or into an Occupied Structure with the Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism

Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm with Intent to Commit, Cause, Aid, Further or Conceal an Act of Terrorism

Resisting a Public Officer with Use of a Firearm

Ownership or Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Each of the three are facing up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and their case will be submitted to the Death Penalty Assessment Committee for review.

“This act of mass violence left both physical and emotional scars on the victims and their families, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “The best way we can honor them is by seeking justice on their behalf, and we are doing that with the most serious charges possible, Murder, Act of Terrorism, and other terrorism enhancements.”