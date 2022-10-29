A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween is around the corner and with many celebrating over the weekend, RTC has shared some tips to ensure a safe and fun Halloween.

Safety should be the top priority when trick-or-treating with children. According to RTC, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Here are five Halloween safety tips RTC has shared:

Slower speeds save lives. There likely will be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected so make sure to slow down.

There likely will be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected so make sure to slow down. Stay alert for pedestrians who may walk out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Keep an eye out and make sure to stop and wait for them to make it onto a sidewalk before proceeding.

Young children should be accompanied by a responsible adult while making their neighborhood rounds. If your children are going alone make sure you plan and review a route that is acceptable to you.

Do not be a distracted driver. Remember to put down your phone, save the candy for later, and focus on the road, especially in high-traffic areas.

Light up the night! Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks and flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and wear light colors to help drivers see them throughout the night.

