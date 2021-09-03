Tributes pour in after news of Gary Waddell’s sudden passing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Reactions are pouring in from Las Vegas and around the world following the death of iconic KLAS-TV anchor Gary Waddell who died Thursday night at the age of 77.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared a personal story on Twitter. The governor said he brought his daughters to KLAS when he had an interview with Gary.

“We’ll be keeping Gary’s friends and family in our thoughts at this time,” wrote Sisolak.

I remember – many years ago – I brought my daughters with me to the station when I had an interview with Gary.



He had a pet tarantula he kept in the office. Safe to say, they weren’t fans of the pet.



We’ll be keeping Gary’s friends and family in our thoughts at this time. https://t.co/hdS39ThkM8 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 3, 2021

Clark County remembered Waddell as “an icon who kept the populace informed,” and “made the community a better place for all of us.”

We’re sorry to learn of the passing of longtime @8NewsNow anchor Gary Waddell, an icon who kept the populace informed & was associated w/many good causes that made the community a better place for all of us. The County Commission recognized him upon his retirement in 2012 #RIP pic.twitter.com/xIADFsxqrv — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 3, 2021

Sen. Jacky Rosen called Waddell “a staple in the Las Vegas community.” She wrote: “My heart goes out to Gary’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Sad to hear about the loss of iconic broadcaster Gary Waddell. A 32 year veteran of KLAS-TV, he was a staple in the Las Vegas community. My heart goes out to Gary’s family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/j9WzrAOtks — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) September 3, 2021

Nevada Broadcasters Association CEO, Mitch Fox, remembered Waddell for his humble nature.

“Gary Waddell… was always a class act, always a gentleman, never full of himself,” Fox wrote on Twitter.

Very sad to hear about the passing of legendary news anchor Gary Waddell who was always a class act, always a gentleman, never full of himself. https://t.co/eiq4Ldxh5K — Mitch Fox (@Mitch_Fox) September 3, 2021

Senator Cortez Masto referred to Gary on social media as “a comforting figure and a compassionate journalist.” Adding the statement, “I will miss his presence, and I know so many people across Southern Nevada feel the same. Paul and I wish his loved ones comfort during this difficult time.”

Gary was a comforting figure and a compassionate journalist. I will miss his presence, and I know so many people across Southern Nevada feel the same. Paul and I wish his loved ones comfort during this difficult time. https://t.co/pB4cRbwA0K — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) September 3, 2021

8NewsNow sports director, Chris Maathuis, a longtime colleague of Waddell, called the anchor a true professional.

“He cared about everyone in the newsroom,” Maathuis wrote. “Every single person. RIP my friend.”

It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us who knew and worked with Gary Waddell are taking in the news of his passing. He was such a pro with a great sense of humor. He cared about everyone in the newsroom. Every single person. RIP my friend @gwaddelltv8 #8NN pic.twitter.com/mHpFgmPQ1M — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) September 3, 2021

A family friend confirmed Waddell died while fighting COVID-19. Waddell, who had been fully vaccinated, contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and suffered a massive heart attack.