Tributes pour in after news of Gary Waddell’s sudden passing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Reactions are pouring in from Las Vegas and around the world following the death of iconic KLAS-TV anchor Gary Waddell who died Thursday night at the age of 77.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared a personal story on Twitter. The governor said he brought his daughters to KLAS when he had an interview with Gary.
“We’ll be keeping Gary’s friends and family in our thoughts at this time,” wrote Sisolak.
Clark County remembered Waddell as “an icon who kept the populace informed,” and “made the community a better place for all of us.”
Sen. Jacky Rosen called Waddell “a staple in the Las Vegas community.” She wrote: “My heart goes out to Gary’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Nevada Broadcasters Association CEO, Mitch Fox, remembered Waddell for his humble nature.
“Gary Waddell… was always a class act, always a gentleman, never full of himself,” Fox wrote on Twitter.
Senator Cortez Masto referred to Gary on social media as “a comforting figure and a compassionate journalist.” Adding the statement, “I will miss his presence, and I know so many people across Southern Nevada feel the same. Paul and I wish his loved ones comfort during this difficult time.”
8NewsNow sports director, Chris Maathuis, a longtime colleague of Waddell, called the anchor a true professional.
“He cared about everyone in the newsroom,” Maathuis wrote. “Every single person. RIP my friend.”
A family friend confirmed Waddell died while fighting COVID-19. Waddell, who had been fully vaccinated, contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and suffered a massive heart attack.