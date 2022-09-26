LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person dies every 45 minutes from a DUI, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Those lives lost in the valley are being remembered along a notoriously deadly highway while bringing awareness to the problem.

A miles-long memorial is in the works along Kyle Canyon Road, dubbed the DUI Victim Memorial Highway, en route to Mt. Charleston.

The nonprofit Stop DUI erects the annual tribute by placing signs along SR 157 with the names of people who have died at the hands of impaired drivers.

For the past four years, a sign has read “In Loving Memory of Christa Puente” on one side, and “In Loving Memory of Damaso Puente” on the other.

Diane Malone submitted the names of her 33-year-old daughter and 39-year-old son-in-law that were killed in a car crash in May of 2018.

“My daughter and her husband were sitting at a stoplight waiting for the light to change when (a drunk driver) ran into them at over 100 miles an hour,” says Diane, through swelling tears inside her home Monday afternoon. “They had no chance. He didn’t give them a chance.”

Diane, along with Stop DUI, has advocated for harsher DUI penalties since the horrific crash over four years ago, Even paired with DUI prevention efforts from law enforcement, lives like the Puentes continue to be lost.

“A part of me died that day with her. She is literally a part of me, and I can’t get that back,” said Diane through tears.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) report 38 DUI fatalities in 2022 alone in just its jurisdiction. Stop DUI says SR 157 once averaged roughly 15 DUI-related deaths each year.

The victims of these preventable deaths, however, have lived on each year since 2010 through the memorial. The dozens of signs along the nearly 15-mile stretch of road are meant to bring awareness to the problem in hopes to end it.

While the problem may never fully go away, families like Diane’s receive a semblance of solace knowing their loved ones’ legacies live on and can potentially prevent other lives from being taken away too soon.

“When people see sign after sign after sign, what do you want them to think about?” asks 8 News Now.

“I want them to realize what a problem we have, and I want them to realize how many people have suffered the ultimate loss, and I want them to realize it could happen to them,” responds Diane, tears streaming down her face. “Hopefully, someone will learn from it, hopefully, someone will remember and hopefully someone will be able to live because of it.”

Stop DUI runs the memorial at no cost to the families. The deadline to submit a victim’s name is Saturday, October 1, by calling or texting Sandy Heverly the Executive Director at 702-376-1238 with the name, date of birth, and date of death of the deceased loved one.

The signs will be put up later this fall. Families of the victims are invited to put the signs up with the nonprofit, volunteers, and LVMPD.