Tribute concert honoring ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson set to hit Las Vegas Strip in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tribute concert honoring the late King of Pop is set to hit the Las Vegas Strip in February of 2022.

The concert will highlight the talent of the legendary Michael Jackson, at the Tropicana Las Vegas starting Monday, Feb. 27.

The tribute concert entitled, MJ LIVE will recreate iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to timeless hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Beat It.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at $57.50.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking HERE or in person at the Tropicana Las Vegas Box Office.