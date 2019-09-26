Trial starts for woman accused of deadly DUI that claimed the life of 3 Centennial High School students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial against Bani Duarte, a California woman suspected of driving drunk and hitting a car full of teens who were visiting Huntington Beach on spring break. The students were from the Las Vegas valley.

Duarte is facing murder charges for the crash that claimed the life of three Centennial High School students.

During the first day of the trial, photos of the victims, Dylan Mack, Albert Rossi, and Brooke Hawley, were shown in the courtroom.

Brooke’s sister, Heather Hawley told 8 News Now Wednesday that she

was anxious to join her parents in California for the rest of the trial.

“I can’t imagine what emotions I will be feeling when I walk up to the courtroom, as I enter the courtroom; my family and I have gone back and forth about what details, me as a sister want to know and ultimately it’s been a great debate throughout our entire family, for the last several months about what information we want to know, Heather Hawley said. “It’s going to be hard to hear it all.”

The trial is expected to last a week, and the judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom.