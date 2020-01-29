Trial starts for man accused of killing Lee’s Discount Liquor employee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was an emotional day in court Tuesday as the trial got underway for the man accused of killing Matthew Christensen at a Lee’s Discount Liquor store in Las Vegas. Police say 26-year-old Ray Charles Brown is the person who was responsible for Christensen’s death.

Brown’s facing the death penalty. During the trial Tuesday, everyone heard the 911 call and watched security video from the night of the crime at the Lee’s on Warm Springs and Durango.

Store manager Jaime Henderson made the 911 call. Cameras throughout the store showed a total of three men, two of them were armed.

Henderson said Christensen walked to the back with one of the men, but he told him he didn’t know the code to the safe, and that’s when shots were fired.

911 Operator: “911 what is your emergency?”

Jaime Henderson: “I need an ambulance please; I need an ambulance [at] 8785 Warm Springs Road, the Lee’s Discount Liquor. We just got robbed I have an employe; he is shot.”

Another employee and the first officer at the scene also took the stand on Tuesday. Brown’s two brothers were convicted last year for their roles in the crime.

Because Brown is accused of pulling the trigger, he faces the death penalty if convicted. The trial continues Thursday.