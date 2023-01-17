LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces a jury trial in March after pleading not guilty in a crash that left a man and a woman dead near a North Las Vegas Park, court records show.

Fernando Reyes, 21, is scheduled for trial on March 6. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center with bail set at $200,000. He faces two counts of DUI resulting in death, along with a list of other charges after he tried to leave the scene of the crash.

The New Year’s Day crash killed Tracy Sundberg, 51, and Randall Robert Ray, 68. They were standing on a sidewalk near Aliante Nature Discovery Park when the crash occurred. An arrest report said Sundberg died at the hospital, and Ray died the following day.



Fernando Jose Reyes faces numerous charges in crash that killed two pedestrians. (NLVPD)

Crash on Aliante Pkwy. near Nature Park claims the lives of two pedestrians on the sidewalk. (Credit: NLV Police)

Court records show Reyes entered the not guilty pleas on Jan. 5, and was bound over for trial in District Court.

According to information from North Las Vegas police, Reyes was driving a Suzuki XL7 and sped away after initially backing into a Ford Fusion at Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway overpass, just north of the park. As he traveled southbound on Aliante, he ran a red light and struck a Toyota Prius. The collision sent the Suzuki out of control and it hit the two pedestrians on the sidewalk. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses stopped Reyes as he tried to run from the scene, North Las Vegas police said.