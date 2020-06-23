Trial for Pahrump man accused of abusing, torturing a desert tortoise to move forward

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The animal cruelty case against Phillip Peng is now headed to the Pahrump District Court. A preliminary hearing in the Justice Court resulted in the matter being bound over for a possible jury trial.

Peng faces a charge of torturing, maiming, mutilating or killing an animal, which is a category D felony in violation of NRS 574.100(1)(a) and 574.100(6)(a). Authorities said Peng also allegedly drilled a hole in a desert tortoise’s shell to leash it before further abusing the animal by keeping it in water.

“Why would someone mistreat a desert tortoise like that? It’s a question that troubles me,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “One thing that doesn’t trouble me is the felony prosecution in this matter. The previous D.A. didn’t pursue this, but I reversed that decision.”

Peng will be arraigned in the District Court Department 2 on July 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. He faces up to 19-48 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.