Trial delayed for father accused of helping move Lesly Palacio’s body

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial for the father accused of helping his son move a young woman’s body before going on the run last summer is delayed. It was supposed to begin next week.

A judge had set the start of Jose Rangel’s trial for June 7, but during a meeting Wednesday, the trial was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Rangel, 46, is charged with being an accessory to murder and destroying or concealing evidence in the death of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio.

He was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in February. His son, 25-year-old Eric Rangel-Ibarra, remains on the run and is wanted for murder. Investigators believe he is likely in Mexico.

Evidence presented to a grand jury earlier this year shows the two men moving Palacio’s body on August 29, 2020, according to documents obtained first by the I-Team.

According to court transcripts and video footage, prosecutors believe Rangel-Ibarra returned to his home with Palacio around 6 a.m. after a night of drinking. Video shows a man, whom prosecutors identify as Rangel-Ibarra, helping a woman, identified as Palacio, get out of a truck parked in front of his home on Tipper Avenue on the east side, court documents said.

Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An hour later, the same camera from a home down the street captures two men, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel-Ibarra and Rangel, dragging a body from the home and into the same truck. A few minutes later, the video shows the truck leaving, and a man, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel, hosing off the walkway.

Palacio’s body was found near the Valley of Fire on September 9, 2020. In March, Rangel pleaded not guilty and was held on $100,000 bond. He asked for a speedy trial.

A new date has not been set.