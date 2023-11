LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former self-admitted California gang member accused of mastering the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has a summer trial date.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis appeared in Clark County District Court Tuesday morning where his trial date was set for June 3, 2024. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the 1996 case.

Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.