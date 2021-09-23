Trial date set for mother accused of strangling, killing son outside of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial for the mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son and dumping his naked body on a trail outside of Las Vegas is scheduled to begin in February, court records showed.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, of San Jose, California, is charged with murder in the death of Liam Husted. A hiker found Husted’s body off a trail in Mountain Springs on May 28. Police arrested Moreno-Rodriguez on June 8 in Denver.

Investigators believe Moreno-Rodriguez pushed the boy while they were hiking and he fell and hit his head. Police said she tried to calm him down but couldn’t and ended up strangling him.

Moreno-Rodriguez told police that television crime shows gave her the idea to remove the boy’s clothing so it would be harder to connect him to her, officials wrote in court documents.

Clark County prosecutors said their death penalty review committee will consider whether Moreno-Rodriguez should face the death penalty if convicted.

A court schedule indicates a jury is scheduled to be picked in mid-February, with a trial to start at the end of the month.